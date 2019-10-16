Brokerages Set M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) PT at $40.75

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

MDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

In other news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 41,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $1,760,962.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,772.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paris G. Reece III sold 25,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $914,846.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,675.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,862 shares of company stock valued at $5,162,869 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter worth $2,061,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,021,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 21,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.72. 188,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,383. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $44.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.41.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $732.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

