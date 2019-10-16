Brokerages Set Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Price Target at $28.45

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.45.

THC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Sunday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Shares of THC opened at $22.62 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.21.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $3,872,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,958.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 1,325,843 shares of company stock valued at $26,843,529 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 62.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 605.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $124,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.