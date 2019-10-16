Brokerages Set The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) PT at $23.50

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.90.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WU. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Western Union from $17.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of The Western Union to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

WU traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.96. 21,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,716,739. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.80.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 309.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In related news, Director Betsy D. Holden sold 15,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $327,429.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,276.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amintore Schenkel sold 11,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $277,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,584. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WU. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in The Western Union by 66.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in The Western Union during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Western Union during the second quarter worth about $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in The Western Union by 27.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in The Western Union during the second quarter worth about $60,000.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

