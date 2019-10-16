Brokerages Set Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) Price Target at $48.02

Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.02.

WB has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura set a $48.00 price target on shares of Weibo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays set a $55.00 price target on shares of Weibo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Get Weibo alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

WB stock opened at $49.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.06. Weibo has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $74.68. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Weibo had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $431.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.