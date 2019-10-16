Brokers Issue Forecasts for UDR, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for UDR in a report issued on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UDR’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UDR. Mizuho increased their target price on UDR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Capital One Financial raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.58.

UDR stock opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.42. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $38.14 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $1,944,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,642,826 shares in the company, valued at $79,857,771.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,713. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in UDR in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in UDR by 409.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 12,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 9,732 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in UDR by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 940,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,740,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in UDR in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in UDR by 89.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,793,000 after buying an additional 111,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

