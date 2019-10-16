Brokers Offer Predictions for Ashland Global Holdings Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) – Seaport Global Securities decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ashland Global in a report released on Monday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.73. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ASH. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Ashland Global from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $92.00 price objective on Ashland Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of ASH opened at $77.49 on Tuesday. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $64.93 and a 52-week high of $84.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.55 and its 200-day moving average is $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $641.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 213.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 738.2% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

