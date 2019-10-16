Brokers Offer Predictions for Cimarex Energy Co’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cimarex Energy in a research report issued on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s FY2019 earnings at $3.92 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

NYSE:XEC opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.09. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.32.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $546.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.90 million. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 170,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.81%.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

