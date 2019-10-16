Brokers Set Expectations for Skechers USA Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Skechers USA in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia expects that the textile maker will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skechers USA’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The textile maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SKX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Skechers USA from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 target price on Skechers USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. OTR Global upgraded Skechers USA from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Skechers USA from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Skechers USA from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. Skechers USA has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $40.50.

In other Skechers USA news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $3,531,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $543,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,088.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,500 shares of company stock worth $17,527,305 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Skechers USA by 3.4% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 200,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Skechers USA in the second quarter valued at $338,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC grew its position in Skechers USA by 102.7% in the second quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 50,254 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Skechers USA by 29.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 72,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 16,342 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its position in Skechers USA by 71.3% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 58,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.