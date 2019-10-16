Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $195.77 Million

Brokerages expect Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) to report $195.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $193.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $198.00 million. Brooks Automation posted sales of $159.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year sales of $777.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $774.60 million to $779.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $869.20 million, with estimates ranging from $838.60 million to $919.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $203.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ BRKS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.02. 178,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,115. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $23.02 and a one year high of $42.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,333 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $136,653.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 75.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 6,038.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 213.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 43.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

