BT Group – CLASS A’s (BT.A) Equal weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BT.A. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, DZ Bank decreased their price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BT Group – CLASS A has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 256.67 ($3.35).

BT.A opened at GBX 201.50 ($2.63) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99. BT Group – CLASS A has a 52-week low of GBX 157.67 ($2.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 268.60 ($3.51). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 174.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 196.49. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.33.

In other news, insider Philip Jansen bought 584,000 shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.23) per share, with a total value of £998,640 ($1,304,900.04). Also, insider Alison Wilcox sold 2,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.37), for a total transaction of £4,758.49 ($6,217.81).

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

