BTIG Research Upgrades Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) to Buy

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) was upgraded by research analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $130.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VAR. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 price objective on Varian Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.50.

NYSE VAR opened at $113.52 on Monday. Varian Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $142.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $825.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total value of $54,079.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,411 shares in the company, valued at $4,118,299.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 21,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 16.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 50.0% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

