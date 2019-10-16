BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. BUZZCoin has a total market capitalization of $179,408.00 and $926.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Crex24, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BUZZCoin

BUZZ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 19,999,999,810 coins. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info.

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

BUZZCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUZZCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

