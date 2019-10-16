Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 156,800 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the August 30th total of 177,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 82,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other Byline Bancorp news, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $95,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 40.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,291,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,690,000 after purchasing an additional 371,736 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 96.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 75,300 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 7.4% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 521,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 36,021 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $672,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 926,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,710,000 after purchasing an additional 34,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

BY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Byline Bancorp from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Byline Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

BY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Byline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average is $18.56.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.85 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.