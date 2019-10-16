CA BANCORP/SH (OTCMKTS:CALB) versus SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Head to Head Survey

CA BANCORP/SH (OTCMKTS:CALB) and SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SCZC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CA BANCORP/SH and SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CA BANCORP/SH $44.65 million 3.39 $8.71 million N/A N/A SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH $33.83 million 3.70 $11.38 million N/A N/A

SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CA BANCORP/SH.

Dividends

SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. CA BANCORP/SH does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CA BANCORP/SH and SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CA BANCORP/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares CA BANCORP/SH and SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CA BANCORP/SH 18.46% 7.62% 0.92% SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH 34.32% N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.1% of CA BANCORP/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

CA BANCORP/SH has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About CA BANCORP/SH

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, attorney trust, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans, such as lines of credit, standby letters of credit, and term loans; commercial real estate loans, including construction, SBA 504, bridge, land acquisition and development, and commercial real estate equity loans; and loans for business owners and officers, which include personal lines of credit, home equity loans/lines of credit, and term loans. In addition, it offers international banking services comprising export, standby, and import letters of credit; asset-based financing; dental and medical financing; cash and treasury management; and online and mobile banking services. The company operates six offices, including three banking branches and three loan production offices in Lafayette, Fremont, San Jose, Oakland, and Walnut Creek. California BanCorp was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

About SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH

Santa Cruz County Bank provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in Santa Cruz County, California. Its primary deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also offers lending products, including commercial, multi-family, agricultural, municipal, installment, business term, and SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, as well as loans supported by single-family residential real estate, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, and credit cards. In addition, it provides merchant, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services, as well as online services comprising bill payment and cash management. The company operates through five full service banking offices in Aptos, Capitola, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley, and Watsonville; and two free standing ATM and night depositories in Santa Cruz and Aptos. Santa Cruz County Bank was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

