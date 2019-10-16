Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 159.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,827 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,098 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 53,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,736,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,611,000. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

COG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Williams Capital set a $22.00 target price on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.48.

In related news, Chairman Dan O. Dinges purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $326,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,104,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,725,977.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan O. Dinges purchased 16,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $272,771.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,104,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,539,713.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 53,255 shares of company stock worth $895,416. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COG opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $27.65.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.10 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 34.51%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Oil & Gas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.