Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Declares Final Dividend of $0.02

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.

CDM opened at A$0.80 ($0.57) on Wednesday. Cadence Capital has a 1-year low of A$0.72 ($0.51) and a 1-year high of A$1.17 ($0.83). The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of A$0.78 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.81.

In other Cadence Capital news, insider Karl Siegling acquired 500 shares of Cadence Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$792.15 ($561.81) per share, with a total value of A$396,074.00 ($280,903.55). Insiders bought 181,548 shares of company stock valued at $537,458 over the last three months.

Cadence Capital Company Profile

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

