Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) Short Interest Update

Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the August 30th total of 3,180,000 shares. Currently, 11.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 165,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.9 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDZI shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadiz in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cadiz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CDZI stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $11.34. 4,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,687. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12. Cadiz has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $13.15.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadiz will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Water Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadiz by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Water Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,655,000 after acquiring an additional 291,057 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cadiz by 16.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,079,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after buying an additional 155,228 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cadiz by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Cadiz by 31.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 31,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cadiz in the second quarter valued at about $771,000. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

