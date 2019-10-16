Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,280,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the August 30th total of 109,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days. Approximately 14.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on CZR. Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

In related news, VP Les Ottolenghi sold 17,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $200,888.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 52,114 shares of company stock worth $597,753 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,581,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,663,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,662,000 after purchasing an additional 453,665 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,095,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,413,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,908,000.

Shares of CZR stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,705,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,202,131. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.26 and a beta of 1.48. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $12.23.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

