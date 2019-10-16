CAIXABANK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

CAIXABANK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAIXY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CAIXABANK/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Societe Generale cut CAIXABANK/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CAIXY opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. CAIXABANK/ADR has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $1.45.

CAIXABANK/ADR Company Profile

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, and Non-Core Real Estate Activity segments. The Banking and Insurance segment engages in the banking business that include retail banking, corporate and institutional, and cash management, and market service activities; insurance business; and asset management business.

