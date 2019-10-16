Camelot Portfolios LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 453.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 target price on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.09.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.36. 7,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.48 and a twelve month high of $178.47. The company has a market cap of $117.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.28.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 40.95%.

In other Honeywell International news, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,180,156.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 75,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,467,006.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $1,800,057.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

