Camelot Portfolios LLC Reduces Stock Position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,598 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 66.8% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NLY shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.07.

Shares of NLY traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $8.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,413,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.23. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $10.51.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $177.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 155.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.