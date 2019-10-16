Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 1,207 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,880,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,228,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,815,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,627 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,991,834 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $687,008,000 after purchasing an additional 404,764 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,548,459 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $557,803,000 after purchasing an additional 197,115 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 21.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,691,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $512,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,891 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America set a $65.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Cowen set a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.39.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.61. The stock had a trading volume of 27,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,135,250. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.48. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $59.15.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.