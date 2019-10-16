Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 9,046 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 55.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,046 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 586,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,239,000 after purchasing an additional 366,916 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 23,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 30,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 65,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,351. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $45.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.06.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

