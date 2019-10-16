Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Holdings in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,206 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000. Armstrong World Industries comprises 0.4% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,758,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after buying an additional 67,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AWI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.13.

NYSE:AWI traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $98.12. 85,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.76 and its 200-day moving average is $92.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $54.34 and a 1-year high of $104.50.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.75 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 77.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

