Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 12,025 Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Xcel Energy by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,720,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $697,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204,411 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,967,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,067,000 after buying an additional 1,303,156 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,037,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,373,420,000 after buying an additional 918,607 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,349,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,252,000 after buying an additional 903,125 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,940,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,398,000 after buying an additional 608,069 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.38. The stock had a trading volume of 738,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,334. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.16. Xcel Energy Inc has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $66.05.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. SunTrust Banks set a $63.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.10.

In related news, EVP Scott M. Wilensky sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $925,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $155,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,382 shares of company stock worth $3,133,045. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.