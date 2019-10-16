Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 33,885 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000. Cathay General Bancorp comprises about 0.4% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,399,000 after acquiring an additional 588,789 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,495,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,629,000 after acquiring an additional 127,030 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 81.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,382,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,513 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 15.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,384,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,703,000 after acquiring an additional 186,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 809,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,980,000 after acquiring an additional 76,641 shares during the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $123,114.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,990.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 3,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $129,951.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CATY stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,485. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.89 and a 52 week high of $40.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 34.86%. The company had revenue of $156.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

CATY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price target on Cathay General Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

