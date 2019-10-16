Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $865,000 in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,218,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,039,000 after purchasing an additional 56,634 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 546,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,618,000 after acquiring an additional 28,006 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,791,000 after acquiring an additional 27,196 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter worth $11,989,000. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 30.8% during the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 242,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GBX traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.35. 16,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,243. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $981.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

