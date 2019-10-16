Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 4,251 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 161.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 144.9% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EEFT shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.60. 9,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,558. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.78 and a 12-month high of $171.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.22.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.04). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $691.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 20,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $3,201,794.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,794.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

