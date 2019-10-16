Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $939,000 Position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,526 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 47.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 89.0% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $23.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.54. 7,303,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,757. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.13 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Workday Inc has a fifty-two week low of $117.72 and a fifty-two week high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). Workday had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $887.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total transaction of $52,581,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 3,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total transaction of $622,620.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,073,544 shares of company stock worth $184,548,032 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. KeyCorp set a $235.00 target price on shares of Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho set a $225.00 target price on shares of Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.58.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

