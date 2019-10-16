Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Short Interest Down 10.7% in September

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,030,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the August 30th total of 21,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, SVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 16,096 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $759,087.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,605.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Campbell Soup by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,079,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,435 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth $39,377,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,494,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,213,000 after acquiring an additional 893,192 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at about $31,379,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 96.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 720,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,882,000 after acquiring an additional 354,700 shares in the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.17. 1,498,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,575. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $32.03 and a 12-month high of $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.66.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 62.59%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPB. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

