Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Receives $264.46 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $266.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CP shares. CIBC set a $327.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial set a $328.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $349.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,065,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,191,638,000 after buying an additional 110,059 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,917,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $921,636,000 after buying an additional 95,336 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,876,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $911,820,000 after buying an additional 480,354 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $410,776,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,716,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $405,162,000 after buying an additional 85,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $217.24 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $167.48 and a 12 month high of $247.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.78. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $1.11. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.