Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSWC. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. National Securities initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

In other news, Director David R. Brooks acquired 2,500 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $53,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,565. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 161,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,822 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

CSWC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,145. The stock has a market cap of $384.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $24.17.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 53.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.68%.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

