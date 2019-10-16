Cardero Resource (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) Shares Down 36.3%

Cardero Resource Corp (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) dropped 36.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.

About Cardero Resource (OTCMKTS:CDYCF)

Cardero Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for copper and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zonia copper project located in Arizona, the United States; Organullo property comprising 8 mineral claims in Salta Province, Argentina; and Mina Angela property located in Chubut Province, Argentina, as well as holds an interest in Silver Queen located in Arizona through staking.

