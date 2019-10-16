Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $350.31 Million

Analysts expect Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) to post sales of $350.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $342.07 million and the highest is $360.46 million. Cardtronics posted sales of $340.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cardtronics.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Cardtronics’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CATM. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

CATM traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,968. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Cardtronics has a 12 month low of $23.57 and a 12 month high of $37.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, insider Stuart Mackinnon sold 10,000 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $334,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 1,200 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $40,080.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,531.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,200 shares of company stock valued at $471,850 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Cardtronics by 2,728.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 283,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 273,470 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardtronics by 34.5% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,574,000 after acquiring an additional 259,064 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardtronics by 26.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,109,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 233,675 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardtronics by 111.3% during the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 390,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 205,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardtronics by 26.5% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 968,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,465,000 after acquiring an additional 203,161 shares in the last quarter.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

