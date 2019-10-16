CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 15.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CareDx by 14.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,808,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,091,000 after purchasing an additional 346,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 727,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,189,000 after acquiring an additional 30,566 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 620,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,325,000 after acquiring an additional 209,232 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 228.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 503,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after acquiring an additional 349,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 459,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after acquiring an additional 12,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get CareDx alerts:

CDNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on CareDx from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $43.00 price objective on CareDx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

In other news, CEO Peter Maag sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $1,442,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,931,773.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA traded down $2.35 on Wednesday, reaching $26.06. 11,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,431. CareDx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average is $29.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 0.92.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $31.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 38.29% and a negative return on equity of 47.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CareDx Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.