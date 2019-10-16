Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

CRZO has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners reissued a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Williams Capital cut shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Sunday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.35.

Carrizo Oil & Gas stock opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $710.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.13. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.76 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 55.87% and a return on equity of 25.15%. Equities analysts expect that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carrizo Oil & Gas news, CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $78,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,102.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Carrizo Oil & Gas

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

