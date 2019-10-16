Cascades’ (CADNF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at CIBC in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Cascades to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cascades has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of CADNF stock opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.87.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

