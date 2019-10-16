Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

CASS stock opened at $52.79 on Friday. Cass Information Systems has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $60.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.18.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $39.39 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cass Information Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,136,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cass Information Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,014,000 after acquiring an additional 22,943 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cass Information Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in Cass Information Systems by 15.3% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 443,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after acquiring an additional 58,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cass Information Systems by 7.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 317,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after acquiring an additional 22,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

