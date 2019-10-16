Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catasys, Inc., formerly known as Hythiam, Inc., provides specialized behavioral health management services to health plans, employers and unions through a network of licensed and company managed health care providers. The Company’s program seeks to improve member health by delivering medical and psychosocial interventions in combination with long term care coaching, including their proprietary treatment program for alcoholism and stimulant dependence. Catasys, Inc. is based in Los Angeles. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Catasys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Catasys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.80.

Shares of Catasys stock opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.65. Catasys has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $20.83.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Catasys will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Catasys by 3,667.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 460,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after buying an additional 448,435 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Catasys by 332.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 209,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 161,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Catasys by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after buying an additional 118,792 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL increased its stake in Catasys by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Catasys in the 2nd quarter valued at $961,000. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Catasys

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

