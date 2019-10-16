CATCO REINS OPP/SH SH (LON:CATC) Announces Dividend of $0.03

CATCO REINS OPP/SH SH (LON:CATC) announced a dividend on Friday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CATC stock opened at GBX 0.28 ($0.00) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.48. CATCO REINS OPP/SH SH has a one year low of GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 1.02 ($0.01).

