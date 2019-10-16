Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,367,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,189,000 after purchasing an additional 174,165 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 30.4% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 152,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,770,000 after purchasing an additional 35,530 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the second quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.4% during the second quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $156.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.66.

CAT traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,007,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.75 and a 1-year high of $144.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total value of $634,100.46. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,967.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

