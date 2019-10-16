CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Shares Up 8%

CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:CBAT) shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.59, 483,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 188% from the average session volume of 167,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89.

In related news, CEO Yunfei Li bought 2,938,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,084,970.35. Also, major shareholder Dawei Li bought 1,384,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $1,453,952.85. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CBAK Energy Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:CBAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 530,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.67% of CBAK Energy Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBAT)

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in the People's Republic of China, Europe, South Korea, and Israel. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

