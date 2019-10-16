CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,556 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 41,533 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,352,814 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $40,093,000 after purchasing an additional 188,548 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 14,690.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 162,099 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 161,003 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,111,302 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 141,871 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 247.0% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,438 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 61,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000.

Get CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IGR opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.