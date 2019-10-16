Ccore (CCO) Price Reaches $0.0081 on Major Exchanges

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 42.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $13,837.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ccore has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One Ccore token can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00221750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.01087809 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000776 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00029091 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00087080 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore’s launch date was November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io.

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

