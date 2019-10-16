Cello Health (LON:CLL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $127.76

Shares of Cello Health PLC (LON:CLL) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $127.76 and traded as low as $126.26. Cello Health shares last traded at $127.50, with a volume of 30,774 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLL shares. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Cello Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Cello Health in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective for the company.

Get Cello Health alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $135.26 million and a PE ratio of 17.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 125.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 127.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 1.15 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cello Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.56%.

About Cello Health (LON:CLL)

Cello Health plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing services in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cello Health and Cello Signal. The Cello Health segment offers market research, consulting, and communications services principally to the pharmaceutical and healthcare clients.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cello Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cello Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.