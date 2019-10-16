Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Santander lowered Cemex SAB de CV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Cemex SAB de CV stock opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06. Cemex SAB de CV has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 2.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the first quarter valued at $2,032,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 3.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,056,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 100,071 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 27.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 251,428 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 4.5% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 66,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 1.9% during the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 655,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 12,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

