Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.05

Central Federal Co. (NASDAQ:CFBK)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and traded as high as $12.11. Central Federal shares last traded at $12.11, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $54.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26.

Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter. Central Federal had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 17.47%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Federal during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Central Federal during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Federal during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Federal during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Federal by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

