Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Valley Community Bank is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. The Bank operates full-service offices in Clovis, Fresno, Prather, Kerman and Sacramento, plus Real Estate Lending, SBA Lending and Agribusiness Lending Departments. Investment services are also provided by Investment Centers of America. “

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $20.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.38. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. 47.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.