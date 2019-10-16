Centuria Industrial Reit (ASX:CIP) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Centuria Industrial Reit (ASX:CIP) traded up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$3.29 ($2.33) and last traded at A$3.26 ($2.31), 224,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 186,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$3.25 ($2.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$3.13. The stock has a market cap of $997.27 million and a P/E ratio of 9.65.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Centuria Industrial Reit’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. Centuria Industrial Reit’s payout ratio is 55.39%.

Centuria Industrial Reit Company Profile (ASX:CIP)

Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX: CIP) offers investors a chance to invest in industrial property via a listed property trust. CIP is Australia's largest ASX listed income focused industrial investment vehicle and is included in the S&P ASX300 index. CIP owns a portfolio of 37 high quality industrial assets with a value of $1 billion, the properties are located in key metropolitan locations throughout Australia.

