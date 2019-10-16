CenturyLink Investment Management Co Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co lessened its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Copa were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the second quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the second quarter worth $57,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the third quarter worth $126,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copa by 8.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the second quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPA traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $100.28. 4,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.15 and its 200 day moving average is $95.00. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $67.38 and a 52 week high of $113.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. Copa had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Copa in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Copa from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Copa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

